SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger, Bullet Review:SanDisk iXpand wireless charger sync, it has a charging base with build-in storage, slip-free apt design, power adaptor with cable, hassle-free convenient charging, you just need to charge the device to charge your smartphone. It has a storage of 256GB. QI compatible Apple& Android Phones, for iPhone 8/8+above. It comes up with a warranty of 2 years. Watch the video to know the full information.Also Read - Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones: From Samsung to OnePlus, Find Out Which Smartphones Are Getting Launched in Coming Weeks