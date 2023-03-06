Home

Sania Mirza Bids Teary-Eyed Farewell To Tennis At The Place Where She Started Her Journey | Watch Video

Sania Mirza started his tennis career from this place and ended it here as well. Sania played the last match of her career at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad. Many veterans were present on the ground to watch this match of Sania.

Sania Mirza farewell: India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza has retired from tennis. She ended his career with moist eyes in Hyderabad. She started his tennis career from this place and ended it here as well. Sania played the last match of her career at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad. Many veterans were present on the ground to watch this match of Sania. Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh and his best friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands also came to see the table. During this, many celebrities including Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin were involved. Learn more about this news in the video. watch video