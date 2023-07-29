Home

Sanjay Dutt Birthday: The Rise, Fall And Comeback Of Munna Bhai – Watch Video

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his birthday today. There was a time when the actor had seen downfall in his life after achieving immense success. Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's rise, fall and comeback story. Watch video.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday: One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt is turning a year older today. He was born on 29th July, 1959 in Mumbai to actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. After his debut with Rocky in 1981, he never looked back and gave a number of hits. Saajan, Sadak, Khalnayak, Aatish, Andolan, Daag, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and the list goes on. Sanjay Dutt’s remarkable portrayal in ‘Vaastav’ earned him the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The iconic character of Munna Bhai in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ not only brought him immense fame and is still loved by his fans. However, there was a time when the actor had seen downfall in his life after achieving immense success. Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s rise, fall and comeback story. Watch video.

