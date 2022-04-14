KGF Chapter 2: KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit theatres on 14th of April. The film features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of a deadly villain named Adheera. KGF 2 marks the Kannada debut of the Pareeneta actor. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sanjay Dutt in a character of a ruthless villain. However, this is not the first time that Sanjay Dutt is playing a dark and a negative character on screen. He has earlier appeared as a villain in films like Agneepath and Vaastav which was genuinely loved and appreciated by the audience. So, let’s take a look at some of the movies where Sanjay Dutt has essayed the role of a wicked villain. Watch video.Also Read - WhatsApp Brings Out ETA Feature, Will Show Users The Estimated Time Of Arrival While Sharing Files - See Details