In an exclusive interview with India.com, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor talked about his struggles, shared details on his new web series The Last Hour. When asked about daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Bollywood, Sanjay said, 'You will see her next year. The actor revealed that she has signed a film and her journey has just started.

Sanjay Kapoor is seen in The Last Hour, Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller. It also features Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami in prominent roles.

