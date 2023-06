Home

Video Gallery

Sanjay Raut Blames BJP for riots in Kolhapur

Sanjay Raut Blames BJP for riots in Kolhapur

While addressing a press conference on June 09 in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over riots in Kolhapur and said that Aurangzeb is being resurrected for political gains because Bajrang Bali’s magic did not work in Karnataka and hence, BJP is responsible.

While addressing a press conference on June 09 in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over riots in Kolhapur and said that Aurangzeb is being resurrected for political gains because Bajrang Bali’s magic did not work in Karnataka and hence, BJP is responsible.