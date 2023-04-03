Home

Sanju Samson Made History As He Beats Virat Kohli To Achieve This Spectacular Milestone

Samson made history by becoming the first batsman ever to score 700 runs against SRH. He was also the first one to score 600 against the 2016 champions with Virat Kohli in the second spot.

