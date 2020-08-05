In the latest interview with Sanya Malhotra, who was recently seen in Shakuntala Devi revealed her reaction after meeting Vidya Balan. She said, “When the shot is on, she is Shakuntala Devi. Off-camera, I was nervous around her. I was like, do not make a fool of yourself in front of Vidya Balan. I used to not talk at all. The first meet was for a script reading. I was so awestruck. I was not audible. Vidya Balan was reading every dialogue with such finesse. Anu Menon and Vidya Balan told me to talk louder. She has such a fine sense of humour. You cannot be serious at all around her.” Also Read - Vidya Balan: I am a Feminist Work-in-Progress | Exclusive Interview

