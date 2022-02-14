Actor Sanya Malhotra’s next movie, ZEE 5’s Love Hostel, might be an intense love story set in a social backdrop, but she has super fun views about love and romance. In her latest interview with india.com, the actor revealed how she was once proposed by a boy in class 8th and how she kept crying for hours after that happened. Sanya also talked about her first crush and her idea of romance.Also Read - Aashram 3 Update: Bobby Deol Finally Talks About Release Date, And Controversy Around Baba Nirala's Role | Exclusive

The actor revealed that she ran to her mother and kept crying, and couldn’t fathom the situation when a boy in a school said he liked her. Sanya said her mother in fact told her that it was a good thing if a boy had expressed his feelings for her and it wasn’t something to cry about. Watch the full interview here: Also Read - Kerala Launches 'Honeymoon Holidays' Campaign To Promote Tourism