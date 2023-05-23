Home

Sara Ali Khan Fitness: Losing 96 Kilos Was Not Easy For Sara, Here’s What She Follows To Maintain Her Toned Body | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan Fitness: Bollywood actress Sara Ali khan has been grabbing headlines for her upcoming rom com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. Currently, she is busy promoting the film in full swing. Her fans are waiting eagerly to see her on big screen. Well, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry who has, over the years, stunned the audience with her impeccable acting skills. Apart from this, Sara is also one of the fittest actresses in B town who’s very particular about her weight and fitness. Sara had a very special weight loss journey which wasn’t an easy one. Her fat to fit story is indeed motivational for anyone who is aiming for weight loss. Watch video to know her diet and fitness secrets.

