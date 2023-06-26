Top Trending Videos

Sara Ali Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Viral Video Shows Her Totally Engrossed In Prayers | WATCH

In the video, Sara can be see completely immersed in the bhajans playing in the temple. Watch the viral clip here

Published: June 26, 2023 11:13 AM IST

By Video Desk

Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Sara donned a half sleeved blouse and saree. In the video, Sara can be see completely immersed in the bhajans playing in the temple. She is seen offering prayers religiously. The video is now going viral on social media.

