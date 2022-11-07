Sarika, Neha Dhupia to Alia Bhatt Actresses Who Conceived Before Marriage – Watch Video

In the Bollywood industry there have been many actresses who were pregnant before their wedding. Watch video to know in depth about the actresses who gave birth before marriage.

Published: November 7, 2022 6:41 PM IST

By Toshi Tiwari | Edited by Video Desk


Actresses who conceived before marraige: Bollywood has broken many stereotypes. From giving birth of children before marriage or just after getting married. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, got married on April 14 and now they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Alia embraced motherhood within seven months of her wedding. In the Bollywood industry there have been many actresses who were pregnant before their wedding. Watch video to know in depth about the actresses who gave birth before marriage.

