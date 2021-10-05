Do you want to get a government job in the banking sector? Then there’s good news for you as the state Bank of India has begun the registration process for Probationary Officer posts from today, i.e October 5 onwards and the last date to apply for the same is till October 25, 2021. Meanwhile, the last date for printing your application is till November 9, 2021. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in as this recruitment drive will fill up 2056 posts in the organization. Watch video to know in detail about the Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2021 and step-by-step application process.