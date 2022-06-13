Do you want to join the Indian Railways? There is good news, if you are looking for a job (Sarkari Naukri) in Indian Railways. For this (Railway Recruitment 2022), North Frontier Railway (NFR) has sought applications to fill the posts of Apprentice (Railway Recruitment 2022). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Railway Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. In this video we share details of the number of job posts available for this recruitment, last date to apply online, age limit, education qualification and selection process.

Important Dates for Railway Recruitment 2022

Starting date to apply online – 01 June 2022

Last date to apply online – 30 June 2022

Vacancy Details for Railway Recruitment 2022

Total No. of Posts- 5636

Lumding (LMG), S&T / Workshop / MLG (PNO) & Track Machine / MLG-1140

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) and EWS/BNGN-1110

Katihar (KIR) and TDH Workshop – 919

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS)- 847

Rangiya (RNY) – 551

Tinsukia (TSK) – 547

Alipurduar (APDJ) – 522

Eligibility Criteria for Railway Recruitment 2022

Candidate must have passed class 10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board. Also should have ITI in relevant trade.

Age Limit for Railway Recruitment 2022

Candidates age limit should be between 15 to 24 years.

Selection Process for Railway Recruitment 2022

The selection will be based on the merit list prepared (trade wise).