There is good news for the candidates who are planning to do a job in Indian Railways. For this (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021) Indian Railway has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice under Western Railway (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021).

Under this recruitment process, 3591 posts of Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, Dice, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refrigerator AC Mechanic etc. will be filled. The online application process for these posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021) will start from 11 am on May 25, 2021.

Important Dates for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Starting date to apply online – 25 May 2021

Last date to apply online – June 24, 2021 up to 5 PM

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have 10th pass with minimum 50% marks from a recognized board. Also should have ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT.

Age Limit for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates age limit should be between 15 to 24 years.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021), they can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Railway, https://www.rrc-wr.com/. Also, you can also see the official notification (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021) through this link https://www.rrc-wr.com/rrwc/Act_Appr_2021-22/Apprentice_2021-22_Notification.pdf.