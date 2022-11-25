Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh: Interesting Facts About the Most Holy Place For Buddhism | Watch Video

Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh: Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, is home to a number of Buddhist temples and monasteries. Sarnath is a perfect place for people who are oriented toward Buddhism. Sarnath is considered one of the holiest sites for Buddhists. Dhamek Stupa, the city’s most popular attraction, is one of many attractions in the city. This place was built in memory of the spot where the Buddha first preached his sermon in the 5th – 6th century

The Sarnath Museum, a renowned museum of Buddhist sculpture, is a must-see for history buffs. Sarnath Sculptures are among the world’s most famous art pieces. Indian National Emblem was adopted from these Sarnath sculptures.

