“Satan has risen from Hell again…” Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose blames SEC for Panchayat Poll violence

“If democracy is dead during this Panchayat Election, then the West Bengal Election Commissioner is the killer. SEC is the custodian of the lives of people during elections and you are armed with all authority to hold peaceful elections. Satan has risen from Hell again. Looking at the murders at the street, Shakespeare would say, ‘Hell is empty, all the demons are here,” he said. “Mr SEC, Bengal expects you to do your duty.

Kolkata, July 06. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent a sealed envelope to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha which contained observations of his field visits to violence-hit areas in the state ahead of upcoming Panchayat Polls. Addressing a presser on July 06, West Bengal Governor blamed SEC’s inability to perform his duty for the violence that gripped the state during the Polls. “If democracy is dead during this Panchayat Election, then the West Bengal Election Commissioner is the killer.

