Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Neena Gupta shares how actor offered to marry her during pregnancy with Masaba

Neena Gupta remembered Satish Kaushik's offer to marry her during her pregnancy with Masaba, at a prayer meet attended by celebs including Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher. Watch Entertainment Video.

Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Recently, Satish Kaushik’s close friends and colleagues from the film industry attended a prayer meet held in his memory. The event was attended by renowned celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Vivek Agnihotri, Subhash Ghai, Sonali Bendre, Neena Gupta, and many others who paid their respects to the late actor-director. Anupam Kher, who shared a long-standing friendship with Kaushik, also posted a heartwarming message on social media to commemorate their 48 years of camaraderie. During the occasion, Neena Gupta recalled how Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with their daughter, Masaba. Watch Entertainment Video.