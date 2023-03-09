Home

Satish Kaushik’s Last Holi Pics Will Make You Emotional – Watch

Satish Kaushik is no more. He passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. On March 7, he had attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party. Satish had shared some happy pictures from the bash.

Satish Kaushik is no more. He passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. On March 7, he had attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi party. Satish had shared some happy pictures from the bash. The news of his death has left the Hindi film industry in shock. Reportedly, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack