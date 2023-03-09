Satish Kaushik’s Last VIDEO before Death
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. Reporedly, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car.
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. Reportedly, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. Satish Kaushik’s funeral is expected to take place at 5.30 pm today at Versova funeral home. He was was an Indian actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer.
