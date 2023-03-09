Top Trending Videos

Satish Kaushik’s Last VIDEO before Death

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. Reporedly, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car.

March 9, 2023

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. Reportedly, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. Satish Kaushik’s funeral is expected to take place at 5.30 pm today at Versova funeral home. He was was an Indian actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer.

March 9, 2023

March 9, 2023