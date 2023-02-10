Home

Video Gallery

Satnam Singh Reveals Reason Behind Starting New Career As Wrestler With AEW – Watch Video

Satnam Singh Reveals Reason Behind Starting New Career As Wrestler With AEW – Watch Video

The former basketball player claimed that one of the reasons he joined AEW was to have a greater impact on the Indian community

Satnam Singh is a remarkable athlete, having had success in both basketball and wrestling. He was born in India and began playing basketball at a young age. His size, strength, and athleticism quickly caught the attention of scouts and he soon became one of the top high school basketball players in the country. This led to him being drafted into the NBA by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, becoming the first Indian player to be drafted into the league. However, despite his success on the basketball court, Singh decided to leave the sport and pursue a career in wrestling.

Also Watch Satnam Singh Reveals Reason Behind Starting New Career As Wrestler With AEW - Watch Video