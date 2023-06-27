Home

Video Gallery

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani’s Romantic Chemistry In Pasoori Is Winning The Heart Of Fans – Watch Video

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani’s Romantic Chemistry In Pasoori Is Winning The Heart Of Fans – Watch Video

The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped the teaser of the new song 'Pasoori Nu', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Fans are loving the stunning chemistry of the duo in the song. Watch video.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Song: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit screens on 29th of July. The makers of the film have dropped the teaser of the new song ‘Pasoori Nu’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The duo’s crackling chemistry has stolen the show. The bit where Kiara says, “Tum itne cute kaise ho yaar“, is winning hearts. Netizens said they loved the feel of the new version and also the romantic chemistry between Kartik and Kiara. Watch the video