Home

Video Gallery

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan’s Fees For The Film Is SHOCKING ! Check Out How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan’s Fees For The Film Is SHOCKING ! Check Out How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Reportedly the film has been made on a high budget of Rs 50-60 crores. And an additional Rs 5-7 crores will be spent on the promotion and advertisement of the film. With this huge budget, the stars in the film have also charged a hefty amount for their respective roles. On that note, let's take a look at the star cast fees of Satyaprem Ki Katha. Watch Video.

Satyaprem Ki Katha star cast fees: The trailer of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on 5th June which has got an amazing response from the people. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the musical romance film Apart from Kartik and Kiara the film features Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Reportedly the film has been made on a high budget of Rs 50-60 crores. And an additional Rs 5-7 crores will be spent on the promotion and advertisement of the film. With this huge budget, the stars in the film have also charged a hefty amount for their respective roles. On that note, let’s take a look at the star cast fees of Satyaprem Ki Katha. Watch video to find out how much Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajrat Rao and others have charged for their respective roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.