Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani’s Oops Moment ! Kartik Comes To Her Rescue, Netizens Call Him “A True Gentleman” | Watch Video
During the promotion of the film, Kiara Advani could have become a victim of Oops moment, but Kartik came to her rescue. Watch video.
Kiara Advani oops moment: Satyaprem Ki Katha is going to release in theaters on June 29. The lead actors of this film are Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. After watching the trailer, the fans are excited to witness the on-screen chemistry of both the actors. Now, during the promotion of the film, Kiara Advani could have become a victim of Oops moment, but Kartik came to her rescue. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review LIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans
- Satyaprem Ki Katha HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss, Faces Criticism From Netizens - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you