Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani’s Oops Moment ! Kartik Comes To Her Rescue, Netizens Call Him “A True Gentleman” | Watch Video

During the promotion of the film, Kiara Advani could have become a victim of Oops moment, but Kartik came to her rescue. Watch video.

Kiara Advani oops moment: Satyaprem Ki Katha is going to release in theaters on June 29. The lead actors of this film are Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. After watching the trailer, the fans are excited to witness the on-screen chemistry of both the actors. Now, during the promotion of the film, Kiara Advani could have become a victim of Oops moment, but Kartik came to her rescue. Watch video.