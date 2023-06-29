Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Satyaprem Ki Katha Public Review: Is Kartik And Kiara Starrer Hit Or Flop? Know What Public Has To Say – Watch Video
Satyaprem Ki Katha released today i.e. on 29th of June. Know what public has to say about the film and is it worth watching or not.
Satyaprem Ki Katha Public Review: Kartik Aaryan ad Kiara Advani starrer Satyprem Ki Katha has finally hit the theaters today. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is entertaining, has perfect romance, and gives a very important message. The movie delivers much more than what we expected from it. The fans who watched the movie are impressed with the chemistry of Kartik ad Kiara and the plotline of the film. Checkout the reaction of the audience.
