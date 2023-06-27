Home

Video Gallery

Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening: Kartik Aaryan Poses Cheerfully In Casuals, Kiara Advani Also Graces The Special Screening

Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening: Kartik Aaryan Poses Cheerfully In Casuals, Kiara Advani Also Graces The Special Screening

Ahead of the film’s release, the stars were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday night. Kartik Aaryan posed cheerfully in casuals. Kiara also arrived the screening in style. Watch video

Screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha: After their stunning performances in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adavai are again set to put screens on fire with their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29 and the promotions are on in full swing. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday night. Kartik Aaryan posed cheerfully in casuals. Kiara also arrived the screening in style. Watch video.