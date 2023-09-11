Saudi Crown Prince and PM Modi chair first strategic meeting in New Delhi

Home

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi co-chaired the maiden India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council in New Delhi on Monday (September 11).Bin Salman and Modi signed minutes of the meeting and the two leaders reviewed trade ties and expressed confidence in improving commercial links between the two nations. The Crown Prince arrived in New Delhi for the G20 summit at the weekend and stayed for a state visit on Monday

