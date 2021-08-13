Samsung Galaxy Z Fold And Z Flip 3: Samsung just got better as it releases it’s next generation foldable phones, Samsung galaxy Z fold 3 and Z flip 3 which are more durable and has better multitasking features than before. Both the smartphones were launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today. You will be amazed to see it’s design, durability, camera and flexible display. Know more about the unique features that these foldable phones have to offer. Watch this video.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 And Z Fold 3 S Pen Images Leak Ahead of Launch- Check Specifications, Price, Camera