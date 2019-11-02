Have you heard of sprouting? It is basically a method of bringing food alive. Eating sprouted food has an array of health benefits. Germinated food is quite nutritious and should be eaten raw. From helping in digestion to increasing blood circulation, and helping in weight loss, sprouted food can do it all for you. To get these benefits, all you need to do is to leave food like grain, buts, beans, or seeds soaked in water overnight. The next morning, the sprouted and nutritious food is ready to have. It is knwon to be rich in fiber that helps in boosting metabolism and improving digestion. Also, being jam-packed in iron and copper, sprouts can keep the count of your red blood cells optimum. Notably, healthy blood flow is associated with various benefits including hair growth. Moreover, vitamin C present in sprouts are known to boost your immune system. Watch this video to know the right way to sprout food by our expert.