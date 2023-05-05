Top Trending Videos

SCO Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Welcomes Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – Watch Video

SCO Summit : SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa.

Published: May 5, 2023 11:45 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: May 5, 2023 11:45 AM IST