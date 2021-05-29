The Covid-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on almost everyone. From losing family members and loved ones to the anxiety caused due to the surge in cases – lives have been deeply impacted.

For students, the anxiety has caused deep distress – the constant worry about exams being rescheduled as well as the fear of what lies ahead.

So to give a background…

The CBSE on April 14 had announced the cancellation of Class 10 Board Exams. Meanwhile, it had left the final decision on Class 12 Board Exams for a later date pending review of the Covid-19 situation.

For more than month now, hashtags like Scrap the exam, cancel board exams have been drooling over social media, as there has been no breakthrough whether the exams would be held and if held how and when.

The young minds full of dilemma and confusion are seeking for answers as it will lead students out of an anxious limbo that has stretched for over a year, and push the education system to do what it should have done years ago.

Advocate Mamata Sharma had filed the petition in the Supreme Court collectively on behalf of 7224 parents seeking a direction to the CBSE, CISCE and the central government authorities in charge of exams to devise an “objective methodology” to evaluate the result of Class 12 students within a specific time frame.

The matter would next be heard on Monday – May 31, 2021 at 11:00 am. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the CBSE will announce its decision regarding the conduct of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams on June 1.



On the panel today, we have with us, Advocate Mamata Sharma herself and the editor, India.com to discuss whether the CBSE/CISCE/ Other Boards Put Safety of Students First And Scrap Class 12 Board Exams?