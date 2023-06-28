Home

Security beefed up in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha also held a meeting on June 28 with the concerned officials who are in charge of the security and logistical management for the Yatra and took stock of the various facilities and arrangements.

Srinagar (J&K), June 28: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar ahead of the Amarnath Yatra which will commence on June 30 and will continue till August 11. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir. Heavy deployment of soldiers was seen on the highways and various check posts have been set up to avoid any mishap or compromise with the law and order situation in J&K. Earlier, the J&K administration, along with the police and security forces, conducted a mock drill in Udhampur. It started from Jammu and crossed Jakhani Check Naka, in Udhampur district. Online registration has already begun for the Yatra and around three lakh pilgrims are expected to arrive.

