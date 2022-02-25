Urvashi Rautela:Have you ever wondered, how a dress worth Rs 40 crores look like? Well, have a look at some of the most expensive outfits worn by Bollywood actress and diva Urvashi Rautela. The actress is celebrating her 28th birthday today. She has been constantly in limelight because of her flawless beauty, amazing fashion style, and perhaps for the most expensive looks till now. Happy birthday Urvashi Rautela. Have a look at the video to know more.Also Read - Sridevi Death Anniversary: Did You Know That Sridevi Was First Ever Bollywood Actress To Charge Rs.1 Crore? Here Are 6 Lesser Known Facts About Her