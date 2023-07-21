Seema Haider: “My Death Is Waiting For Me In Pakistan…” Seema Haider After ATS Starts Questioning Her – Watch Video

Home

Seema Haider said, "I am India’s daughter-in-law, and this country’s law will serve justice. Pakistan is now a foreign land for me.I can’t go back to Pakistan, my death is waiting there for me. I request everyone to speak in my support and spread rumours about me,” said Seema. Recently, UP Police recovered 2 video cassettes, 4 mobile phones, 5 Pakistani passports, 1 unused passport from Seema’s possession.

Seema Haider latest news: The 30-year-old Pakistani national, Seema Haider is under the lens of the UP ATS. Seema who is under the lens of security agencies, recently was grilled by UP ATS. I cannot go back to my hometown as death is waiting for me in Pakistan, said Seema Haider.“I have told the truth to the investigation agencies. I will have to say 100 lies to hide one lie, so I told the truth. I am India’s daughter-in-law, and this country’s law will serve justice. Pakistan is now a foreign land for me.I can’t go back to Pakistan, my death is waiting there for me. I request everyone to speak in my support and spread rumours about me,” said Seema. Recently, UP Police recovered 2 video cassettes, 4 mobile phones, 5 Pakistani passports, 1 unused passport from Seema’s possession. Shocking revelations by UP Police raised eyebrows about Seema whether she is a true lover or Pak Spy.

