Did you know that one of the main battlegrounds was Sela Pass which was the main connecting point between Tawang and the rest of India. To ramp up security infrastructure along the China border, India is constructing the world’s longest bi-lane road tunnel at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh. The project, the foundation stone was laid in 2019, using the latest Austrian technology. It covers a total distance of 12.04 kms which consists of two tunnels of 1790 and 475 meters. Watch video to know in depth about the Sela Tunnel.