Home

Video Gallery

Selfiee Public Review: Is Akshay and Emraan’s Starrer Movie Hit Or Flop?

Selfiee Public Review: Is Akshay and Emraan’s Starrer Movie Hit Or Flop?

If you are Planning to watch Raj Mehta's Selfiee over the weekend? Here's the first public review of this Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi lead dramedy produced by Karan Johar's Film Selfee.

Selfiee Public Review: Is Selfiee a one time watch ? Know What is publics openion on the movie. Watch it to get the shades of the witty Akshay Kumar side by side a sincere Emraan Hashmi. The Raj Mehta directorial has promising moments at regular intervals, but certainly warranted a better and tighter second half. The film’s theatrical prospects will be limited as the conflict appears to be too small for a big screen watch in today’s enviornment.