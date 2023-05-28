By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sengol handed over to PM Modi at 7LKM – Watch Video
Sengol handed over to PM Modi: In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 received Sengol by Dharmapuram Adheenam seers from Chennai. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present during the landmark ceremony.
