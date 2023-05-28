Sengol handed over to PM Modi at 7LKM – Watch Video

ZEE Sites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 received Sengol by Dharmapuram Adheenam seers from Chennai.

Published: May 28, 2023 8:44 AM IST

By Video Desk

Sengol handed over to PM Modi: In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 received Sengol by Dharmapuram Adheenam seers from Chennai. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present during the landmark ceremony.

