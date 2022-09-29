New Attorney General of India: Senior Advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years. He will succeed KK Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30. The appointment came days after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi refused to take up the role. R Venkataramani would most likely join constitutional office on October 1, a day after Venugopal demits office. He was born on April 13, 1950 in Puducherry. Venkatamanani has practiced in the Supreme Court for decades. Watch video for more.Also Read - Lt General Anil Chauhan Appointed As The New Chief Of Defence Staff, Who Is He And What Role Will He Play? Watch Video