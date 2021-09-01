Money Heist Season 5: The last season of Netflix’s hit Spanish thriller series, Money Heist (season 5) will be released in two volumes this year. If you have watched the previous season, we are sure you must be eager to know what happens to the professor who was held at a gunpoint by Sierra. The first volume of this part is all set to release on September 3 with three new characters. Watch this popular crime drama on Netflix which is expected to be a massive actioner and has five episodes lined-up for its first part of season finale. Helmet: Bollywood is back with another film on OTT this month. Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl starrer Helmet is going to be released this week. This movie gives out a social message and questions the stigma around the usage of condoms and contraceptive measures in India and how it is difficult for men to buy it even today. This comedy film will be available to stream on Zee5 from September 3rd. Cinderella: If you enjoy live-action remakes of Disney animated movies then Amazon Prime Video is coming up with the remake of classic fairy tale Cinderella with a modern twist. Starring renowned singer, Camila Cabello, this musical comedy movie is unlike the usual Cinderella stories you have heard so far. Here, the young girl doesn’t dream to marry a prince rather wishes to become a successful businesswoman. Will she be able to chase her dreams? Watch the movie on September 3 and know it all. Mumbai Diaries: 26/11/2008, the day when terrorists’ wreaked havoc in the city of Mumbai that shook the entire nation has been documented many times. This thriller drama is also based on those unfortunate events but focuses on what the silent warriors like doctors, reporters and police force had to face during the attacks. You can stream this web series on Amazon Prime from September 9th. Sex Education season 3: A show who’s two different seasons tackled a range of sensitive subjects like gender identity, asexuality and sexual trauma has been one among the most successful shows on Netflix. Yes you got that right. We are talking about Sex Education. If you’re excited to know whether Otis and Maeve will get back together or not then watch the third season that is all set to release on 17th September on Netflix.

While all of us are getting used to new normal, watching interesting shows right from our home screen is getting vibrant day by day. OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly as it offers a space to stream variety of content from all over the world. These digital media platforms have something new to offer every month and they never fail to keep us entertained. So if you love binge watching and are wondering what the OTT has in store for you this September 2021 then we have got your binge sorted. Let’s have a look at the upcoming movies and web-series that you can enjoy watching this month.

Hope we got your September Binge sorted. Watch them and let us know your reviews in the comment below. Also Read - Jaipur-based Firm Declares Sep 3 as 'Netflix and Chill Holiday’ to Watch Money Heist Season 5

Script by Sneha M Jain Also Read - OMG! Actress Wall of Fame Will Amaze You, House Tour of Debina Bonnerjee: Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki