A shocking video of a wedding has gone viral on internet. In this video groom and bride are dancing on the floor. Suddenly the wedding pandal was blown away. Both bride and groom came under the pandal along with other guests. This incident took place due to windstorm. In this incident more than 2 dozen people were buried. Out of which 8 people are said to be seriously injured. injured people have been sent to the nearest health center for treatment. This incident took place at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.