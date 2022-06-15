A video from Aurangabad has gone viral on internet. In this video people are standing in a balcony. They were watching ‘jaimala’ ceremony from the bride’s house. The building was too old. Suddenly after few minutes the balcony collapsed and more than 24 people were injured. Local people from Village carried out a rescue operation and the injured were rushed to hospital. This incident took place in Hari Bari village of Bihar’s Aurangabad district. People are shocked after watching this chilling video. Among injured people five of them were referred to Magadh Medical College, Gaya. The marriage party came from Deoria village of the district.