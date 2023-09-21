Top Trending Videos

Shah Rukh Khan attended the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia

Aarti took place on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the celebrations that took place at the residence. The festival took place with a lot of joy and fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi is an Indian festival that commemorates the birth of the Indian god Ganesha.

