Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: The king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He was born on 2nd November, 1965. Fans and followers have flooded the social media with birthday wishes and blessings for their favorite actor. SRK made his Bollywood debut with 1992 film Deewana and since then he has been ruling the industry. Well, the Badshah of Bollywood has earned name fame over the years with his talent and versatility. He has give some major hits like Swades, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Pardes, Dear Zindagi, Mai Hoon Naa and the list goes on and on. Well apart from all these films, what fans have loved the most over the years is his iconic character as Rahul. Be it The jolly, fun loving and the guy who flirts with Every women in the film Kuch Kuch Hotaa Hai, or the obsessed lover from the film Darr, he has nailed every Rahul character on the screen like a boss. Well, on the birthday of King Khan, let us take a look some of the most iconic roles of SRK that won our hearts.