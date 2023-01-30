Top Recommended Stories
Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A Bang – Look At His Records, Earnings – Watch Video
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added a page to the box office record books with the release of his latest spy action flick, 'Pathaan.'
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan, which releases on January 25, has been hitting the headlines in India for the past several weeks. Directed by Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan is roaring at the box office and has been breaking records each day.
