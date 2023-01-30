  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A Bang – Look At His Records, Earnings – Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A Bang – Look At His Records, Earnings – Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added a page to the box office record books with the release of his latest spy action flick, 'Pathaan.'

Published: January 30, 2023 2:44 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan, which releases on January 25, has been hitting the headlines in India for the past several weeks. Directed by Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan is roaring at the box office and has been breaking records each day.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 30, 2023 2:44 PM IST