Shah Rukh Khan Launches Gauri Khan’s Debut Book ‘My Life in Design’, Says ‘She Is The Busiest Person In The House’ – Watch Video

Gauri Khan book launch: Shah Rukh Khan launched Gauri Khan’s debut book ‘My Life in Design’ in Mumbai on May 15. The book sheds light on her journey as an interior designer. While addressing the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Gauri Khan’s contribution to perfecting the interiors of their house ‘Mannat’. Gauri Khan’s coffee table book was published by Penguin Random House. In the book, she outlines her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family. She also included unseen pictures of their Mumbai residence ‘Mannat’. Shah Rukh and Gauri looked elegant as always. SRK was all suited up for the occasion while Gauri was seen in a matching black dress.