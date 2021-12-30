Shah Rukh Khan: Make-up Artist’s Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan | Viral Video:
A makeup artist’s from Delhi named Dikshita transform herself into the King Khan. This video has gone viral on social media. It has grabbed the attention of many. This video was shared on Instagram by stuck in paradise.Also Read - Viral Video: Makeup Artist’s Jaw Dropping Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan Amazes The Internet | Watch Also Read - Desi Groom and Bride: Groom ask Bride to Kiss Before Jaimala Ceremony | Viral Video Also Read - Man With No Limbs Rides Vehicle to Work, 'Awestruck' Anand Mahindra Offers Him a Job | Watch