Shah_Rukh_Visits_Lalbaugcha_Raja_with_AbRam_to_Seek_Blessings

Shah Rukh Khan इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म ‘Jawan’ को लेकर चर्चा में हैं, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सारे रिकॉर्ड ब्रेक कर दिए हैं. उन्हें हाल ही में Mukesh Ambani के घर एंटीलिया में गणेश उत्सव में देखा गया था. अब उन्होंने छोटे बेटे AbRam संग लालबागचा राजा के दरबार में हाजिरी लगाई है. उन्होंने गणपति बप्पा के पैर छूकर उनका आशीर्वाद लिया. Shah Rukh Khan का यह वीडियो फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा है.
