Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf Congratulate Arshad Nadeem On Winning Silver Medal

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal in the men's javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The final of the men's javelin throw event took place on Sunday, 27 August, where India's Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The final of the men’s javelin throw event took place on Sunday, 27 August, where India’s Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal. Chopra topped the charts with a 88.17m throw in his second attempt, while Nadeem finished second with a 87.82m distance in his third throw. Shaheen Afridi shared a video on social media, congratulating Nadeem on his feat. Harif Rauf joined him in the clip as well.

