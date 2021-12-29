Jersey release postponed : Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming sports drama film Jersey saw a theatrical postpone because of the rising Covid 19 cases. The film was supposed to get released in Cinemas on 31st of December, but the rising cases due to omicron variant and the new Covid 19 guidelines led the cancellation of the film release. The makers of the film have released an official statement regarding the same. Watch video to know more on this news.Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Twinkle Khanna Turns A Year Older Today, Here's A List Of Some Of Her Best Books She Has Written So Far | Watch Video