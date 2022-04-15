Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey was all set to release on 14t of April but the makers have once again shifted the release date to 22nd of April. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Jersey is a remake of a south film with the same name. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released in theaters. Recently, during a press conference, Shahid Kapoor opened up on his sports drama Jersey. Shahid talked about his character and how his character in Jersey is going to be different from Kabir Singh. He also opened up on his preparation process for the film. Watch video to know more.Also Read - RRR To Dangal: Indian Films That Have Become Highest Grossing Worldwide, Have A Look At Their Box Office Collection